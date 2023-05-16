The departure of Leo Messi from PSG is the clear sign that the club lacks a lot of weight to be able to occupy the place that those from the French capital want to have within Europe. In addition, the French team together with the renewal of Mbappé are being exhibited. The French footballer who was destined to be the best on the planet seems stuck in Ligue 1, being surpassed by other players of his generation such as Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr.
PSG’s future is far from bright. They are closer to starting from scratch than being able to continue a project. More than one footballer within the squad understands this and that is why they want to leave the squad so as not to be part of a revolution that does not have a clear course. Two of these players are also very close friends of Leo Messi, they are Neymar and the Italian Marco Verratti.
In the case of Neymar, it seems like great news, since the club has wanted him out for a long time and now the player understands that perhaps the best thing is to leave and try new things. As for Marco, the player was on the list and untouchable, but once Messi’s departure was finalized, Verratti made the decision to leave. The club will not retain him and they put him up for sale, already waiting for a good offer for his midfielder.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#PSG #prepares #sales #Neymar #Verratti
Leave a Reply