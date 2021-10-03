The coach of Paris Saint-Germain regretted the lack of efficiency of his team, beaten in Rennes (0-2), while relying on the good streaks of the first period.

Mauricio Pochettino (PSG coach, official club website) : “What did we miss? To mark. If you want to win, you have to score. But at the same time, I think we played really well for 25-30 minutes at the end of the first half. Really good. It was a bit unlucky that we didn’t score because we should have gone back to the locker room leading 2-0, but instead it was 1-0 for them. It had a huge impact and then in the second half, conceding another goal on the first opportunity was tough. It was difficult to accept, we were frustrated and Rennes believed in it, and that made it difficult for us to be able to create. But the game was open because we had to take risks and of course I’m really disappointed. I think now we need these two weeks of truce, although the players are going to be involved in doing their job in selection. It’s time to reflect and prepare for the next six-game series that awaits us in the months to come. “

