Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

These last days, it is a real test that Mauricio Pochettino passed with his group. By choosing to release a player of the dimension of Lionel Messi against OL, the Argentine technician sent a strong message to his locker room. No one seems untouchable, not even the legend who arrived from Barça.

The Pochettino method pleases internally

What to spoil his image in the locker room, which for some did not hide his surprise at this choice? Not at all if the Parisian is to be believed. On the contrary, according to the daily, the Pochettino method is totally appealing within the group.

“Internally, Pochettino’s qualities in human management are praised by the players. Most describe a man who is solid in his convictions, honest in the way he proceeds and in his speech in front of the whole troop and face to face, ”writes the newspaper. A precious unanimity in the face of this wardrobe of stars.