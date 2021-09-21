The image traveled the planet in a matter of minutes: the Argentine coach of Paris Saint Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, decided to replace to his countryman and best player in the world, Lionel Andrés Messi, without apparent injury and with fifteen minutes to go, in the match between his PSG and the Lyon in France.
The astonished look of the 34-year-old crack at his DT, without understanding the reason for the replacement, was also a trend in social networks and caused a cataract of memes and comments, including that of Mohammed Khalifa bin Al Thani, familiar of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the “Emir of Qatar” and maximum owner of the Parisian entity who invested a fortune to make up the impressive roster that PSG has today.
“London is a beautiful city, you know that”, published on his official Twitter account, inviting the 49-year-old Murphy-born coach to leave, who on January 2 of this year took on the challenge of commanding the Paris team, which will seek to lift the Champions League for the first time in his story.
“Here everyone knows that PSG has great players and a large squad, with 35 members, but cannot be played with more than 11. That is why I always think about what is best for each game and for each player, as all coaches do. Because even if it is obvious, we are here to make decisions that sometimes you may like and sometimes you don’t“Said Poche at a conference, responding to all the queries that came from the same side. It was clear, right?
