The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino to PSG could mean a great advance in the negotiations for the renewal of Mbappé. One of the striker’s conditioning factors to extend his contract was that the club assured him an ambitious sporting project with the possibility of winning the Champions League. With the incorporation of the Argentine coach, Mbappé has the possibility of dreaming of being for many years fighting for all the titles in the French capital.

The main supporter of the renewal of Mbappé is Leonardo. The PSG sporting director assured in December that the negotiations for the French international’s contract extension were going well with the player’s environment. However, Mbappé still does not respond to the offer that the Brazilian proposed to him more than a year ago and which was never discussed again after the coronavirus pandemic. In it, Leonardo wanted to place him on the same salary scale as Neymar and make him see that he is an essential player in the aspirations of PSG.

Another of the incentives that can culminate with the renovation of Mbappé is the fact of being able to surpass Cavani as the all-time top scorer for PSG. The former Monaco player reached 100 goals against Montpellier in December with the Parisian elastic, still far from the 200 of the Uruguayan, but that he could overcome if he continues more than one season in the French capital. Leonardo knows perfectly where to take the negotiations and the next few weeks are decisive to put a final stop to one of the biggest headaches of PSG during the last year and a half.