















Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting PSG – Olympique Lyonnais of Ligue 1, which takes place in Parc des Princes at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through



and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

PSG – Olympique Lyonnais

Classification and statistics between PSG – Olympique Lyonnais

PSG arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Auxerre



while Olympique Lyonnais played their last Ligue 1 match against



Angers SCO



. He PSG currently occupies the position number 1 of Ligue 1 with 37 points, while their rival,

Olympique Lyonnaisoccupies the place 5 with 25 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Ligue 1 matches of the day, the PSG schedule, the Olympique Lyonnais schedule and the Ligue 1 statistics. You can also check the Ligue 1 standings.