Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 of the best passer in history

We have not finished hearing about the Lionel Messi episode (34) against OL. Hit in the knee during the match (2-1), the Argentinian striker from PSG was replaced by Achraf Hakimi fifteen minutes from the end, causing his great astonishment. Even his annoyance when he returned to the sidelines.

“Like all great players, he wants to play everything, all the time,” we slip into Messi’s entourage in comments relayed by L’Équipe on Tuesday. Proof that Messi felt able to continue playing … According to Le Parisien, there would nevertheless be no particular friction between him and the Argentine coach. The latter would remain respected in the locker room of PSG.

In Doha, this news did not go unnoticed in any case. According to Eduardo Inda, the Emir of Qatar identified Zinédine Zidane as Pochettino’s plan B! However, nothing says that the Argentine technician is in immediate danger since PSG are still undefeated this season.

😮¡EXCLUSINDA! 😮 🗣️ “ZIDANE es el PLAN B del PSG a Pochettino” #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/NhQQP7X8o8 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 20, 2021