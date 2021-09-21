Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the Parc des Princes, a fortress that has become vulnerable

The soap opera Lionel Messi has started again. Hit in the knee during the match against OL (2-1), the Argentine striker (34) was replaced by Achraf Hakimi fifteen minutes from the end, causing his surprise. “Like all great players, he wants to play everything, all the time,” we slip into Messi’s entourage in comments relayed by L’Équipe.

According to Le Parisien, there would nevertheless be no particular friction between him and the Argentine coach. In Qatar, this news did not go unnoticed in any case. According to Eduardo Inda, present last night on the set of El Chiringuito, Doha has already identified Zinédine Zidane as Pochettino’s plan B!

Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani, close to the Emir of Qatar, even broadcast a disturbing message following this episode: “London is a pretty city, you already know that …” SPORT who unearthed these words, the Catalan newspaper seeming to savor the setbacks of Messi at PSG. However, nothing says that the Argentine technician is in immediate danger and that he could soon return to London since his team is still undefeated this season.

😮¡EXCLUSINDA! 😮 🗣️ “ZIDANE es el PLAN B del PSG a Pochettino” #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/NhQQP7X8o8 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 20, 2021