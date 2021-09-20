PSG’s performance against OL despite the victory, coupled with the astonishing exit of Lionel Messi in the 75th minute, did not please Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, a member of the royal family of the emir at all. from Qatar.

Certainly Paris Saint-Germain pocketed all three points against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (2-1). His sixth victory in six games in Ligue 1. But he still does not convince in the game. The association of the “Fantastic Four”, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria, has been rather disappointing. Jostled, manhandled by the men of Peter Bosz, often cut in two, PSG returns to a very contentious penalty. And Mauro Icardi finally offers the victory to his team in added time, while Lionel Messi had been out for more than a quarter of an hour, to his surprise and that of all observers. A member of the royal family of the Emir of Qatar, named Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressed his anger on Twitter twice in the evening. His target? Mauricio Pochettino.

The train driver .. has a small taxi license – خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) September 19, 2021

“The train driver … has a small taxi license”, first posted the distant cousin of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim, while PSG had just conceded the goal of Lucas Paqueta, alone in the area after a service from Karl Toko Ekambi. The improbable exit of Lionel Messi in the 75th minute, replaced by Achraf Hakimi, while Thilo Kehrer was still on the pitch, was the straw that broke the camel’s back. “London is a beautiful city, you know that”, tweeted Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, with a photo of the Argentine coach waving his hand as if he was leaving. A return of Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham had been mentioned with insistence at the beginning of the summer. He is ultimately still there. For how long ? That is the question. He gained time and legitimacy by winning Sunday night. With a bad result and the exit of Lionel Messi, Mauricio Pochettino could have seriously shaken.