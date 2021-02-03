PSG

Pochettino’s men cannot fail again. Lille leads Ligue 1 and the Parisian team is in the wake, after their puncture last day. The team of Neymar and Mbappé is not comfortable in this course, and they seek to reconnect with their best level from now on. For this, the Argentine coach has a lot to say. Today the Parisians will not be able to count on Neymar, and Kean will accompany Mbappé at the top.

So to follow. Mbappe. It is not being his best course, but Mbappé wants to continue accumulating goals. Today against the bottom he has a golden opportunity.