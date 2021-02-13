Nice

One of the teams that plays the best football in France, but is not very strong in the rankings. Nice sail through the middle of the table, and accumulate high quality players on the attack front. Gouiri is performing at an excellent level, and some, like Andrés Onrubia, compare him to Karim Benzema in his movements. Nice will be the talk in the Parc des Princes.

As to follow: Gouiri. Nice’s crack this season. They compare him to Benzema for his way of relating to the ball. Today you have an ideal opportunity to demonstrate.