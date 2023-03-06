Paris, France.- The Brazilian forward of Paris Saint-Germain, neymar He will undergo surgery “in the next few days” on his right ankle in Doha and will be absent from the pitch for “three to four months,” the Parisian club announced Monday, so he will miss the rest of the season.

neymar, who was injured on February 19 against Lille, in a French championship game, “has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years”, for which “the Paris SG medical team recommended a ligament repair with the aim of avoiding a greater risk of relapses”, the entity specified. This new mishap for the Brazilian star compromises the remainder of the season with his team.

neymar He already suffered a problem in the same joint in the first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Serbia and was only able to return to play for the Seleçao in the round of 16.

The Brazilian Neymar during a match with PSG/EFE

This long unavailability of Neymar brings back bad memories for Paris S.G.who has already been deprived of his Brazilian star for long periods since he signed from Barcelona in 2017. Thus, he injured his foot before the round of 16 leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid in 2018.

In 2019, ‘Ney’ he missed the round of 16 of the highest European competition against Manchester United and in 2021 he was injured again before the duel against his old club, Barcelona, ​​again in the round of 16, although this time it was in the adductor.

“To say that the absence of ‘Ney’ is something bland, no. He is among the best passers in Ligue 1 and he is a detrimental absence for us, ”his coach declared last Friday. Christopher Galtierwho will not be able to count on the Brazilian for the second leg of the round of 16 in Munich against Bayern next Wednesday, where the Parisians will try to lift the 1-0 win against the first leg.

Affected by the World Cup disappointment (elimination of Brazil in the quarterfinals against Croatia on penalties), neymar He had not shown in recent games the great performance exhibited in the first part of the season, but he was still one of the main offensive arguments of the psg Christophe Galtier with his 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season.