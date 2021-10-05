Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: Neymar’s injury history

After the defeat in Rennes (0-2) on Sunday, critics fell on Neymar, unable to make any difference on the ball. The Brazilian virtuoso no longer seems to benefit from the boost that he once had. Why ? The thesis of overweight has been ruled out in view of the last pictures taken of him shirtless. For Laurent Fournier, Parisian from 1991 to 1994 and then from 1995 to 1998, the real reason for his physical difficulties could lie in the fact that he is now making more efforts for the collective in order to let his two attacking teammates fully express.

“At a time when Kylian Mbappé is excellent and Leo Messi has just arrived, I find it intelligent on the part of Neymar to put himself at the service of the collective and to make the efforts, explained the former midfielder to the Parisian. If none of the three did, it would be complicated for Paris. So yes, we expect Neymar to make the difference. But isn’t it a good sign, when he is less well in the offensive register, than to see him put on the warming blue and put himself at the service of others? I will not give names, but I see that there are plenty of great players who are unable to do what he is doing today. “

