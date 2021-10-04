Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Whether it is the Team or the Parisian, a man is particularly targeted this morning to take stock of the defeat of PSG against Rennes. “Neymar, doubt sets in,” said the Team. “Neymar next to the plate”, tackles the Parisian more clearly. The Brazilian number 10, on the lawn of Roazhon Park, delivered a very tasteless performance. On the offensive side, this remains in line with an overall disappointing start to the season. But it is especially his physical level that worries.

While in some matches, especially against City, the argument of defensive activity was opposed, Neymar appeared short of legs this Sunday. A trend also valid for a large part of the workforce, unable to respond to the intensity set by Rennes a few days after the shock of the Champions League.

Parisian evenings involved?

And faced with this physical observation inevitably arises the question of a healthy lifestyle. L’Equipe does not contain its tackle against Neymar on the subject. “Seeing him go out this week, Tuesday, after City, attend a fashion show or participate in the birthday of a model friend the days after cannot explain everything but offers elements of understanding to better analyze his difficulties physical yesterday ”. The newspaper also ensures that more generally, the impact of a week “where the Parisians have offered themselves a few long evenings” and a hypothesis which is “part of internal discussions”.