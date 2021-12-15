Keylor Navas, on his 35th birthday, he talked about the competition with Gianluigi Donnarumma. These are the statements made to the official PSG microphones: “I have experience, I can keep calm and I have only one idea in mind: to help the team. I always want to improve, I think about working. I am convinced that we can always improve, work on the details that will make me a better goalkeeper. “