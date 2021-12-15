Keylor Navas, on his 35th birthday, talked about the competition with Gianluigi Donnarumma. These are the declarations
Keylor Navas, on his 35th birthday, he talked about the competition with Gianluigi Donnarumma. These are the statements made to the official PSG microphones: “I have experience, I can keep calm and I have only one idea in mind: to help the team. I always want to improve, I think about working. I am convinced that we can always improve, work on the details that will make me a better goalkeeper. “
December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 17:01)
