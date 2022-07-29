PSG will play the French Super Cup against Nantes this coming Saturday. The new team led by Galtier comes from sweeping the tour they have done in Asia. In the last game they played, they won 6-2 against Gamba Osaka with a goal from all their star forwards. Here is everything you need to know about the match:
When will PSG Nantes be played? The clash will be next Sunday, July 31 at 8:00 p.m. Spanish time. 1:00 p.m. in Mexico. 15:00 in Argentina.
Where will PSG Nantes be played? The match will be played at Bloomfield Stadium, in Israel with a capacity for 29,400 spectators.
What channel will PSG Nantes be broadcast on? In Spain it is not yet known if the meeting can be followed. In Argentina it can be seen on ESPN Argentina and Star Plus and in Mexico on ESPN Mexico and Star Plus.
LATEST PSG NEWS
The latest news that affects the Parisians is the complaint that LaLiga has imposed for the renewal of Mbappé and the arrival of a new midfielder. LaLiga has requested that the accounts of the French club be suspended but the precautionary one has so far rejected it. As for the new signing, it will be Lille’s Portuguese midfielder Renato Sánches. The player was between Milan and PSG waiting to see who would make a better offer. It is not official yet but it seems that in the next few hours he will be announced as a new player.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
PSG
Donnarumma, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Mendes, Achraf, Vitinha, Verrati, Neymar, Mbappé, Messi.
NANTES
Lafont, Castelletto, Giroto, Pallois, Merlin, Coco, Cyprien, Moutoussamy, Blas, Muani, Coulibaly.
