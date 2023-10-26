Psg-Milan 3-0, the report cards

Maignan rating 6. He extends himself on the shot which then leads to Kolo Muani’s 2-0 without being able to defuse it completely, absolutely blameless for the first and third goals. He makes a monstrous save, deflecting a shot from Mbappè onto the post

Kalulu rating 5.5. He plays safely for the first half hour, then when Mbappè takes over it gets tough. In the second half he moved to the center of the defense and played his part, at least until the final minutes when the whole of Milan sank.

Thiaw rating 5. He immediately gets a warning for an indecision not too different from the one that cost him the red card with Kean during Milan-Juve. He struggles when the PSG attackers get into fifth gear.



Calabria rating 6. He comes in well at the start of the second half and limits the damage despite the hurricane Kylian turning on his side.

Tomori rating 5. Drunk by that Martian Mbappè on the 1-0 goal. Beaten by Dembélé in a 1-on-1 match on the pitch to make it 2-0 and then canceled out by PSG (due to a foul in midfield). He puts in a lot of determination, but it’s not enough to avoid the Rossoneri’s shipwreck. (from 90′ KJAER SV)

Theo Hernandez rating 4.5. Struggling on the defensive front, never dangerous in attack. Worn out.

Musah rating 5.5. There is no lack of running and commitment, but at a distance he is overwhelmed by the Parisian wave. (from 76′ POBEGA SV)

Krunic rating 4.5. Nothing in the construction phase, he immediately receives a warning which weighs on the management of his match. He seems to slowly grow on the defensive front in the first half hour. Then he collapses like everyone else when PSG revs up. (from 76′ ADLI SV)

Reijnders rating 5. Little quality from the Dutchman (except for the beautiful tunnel in Ugarte which gave rise to a nice Rossoneri offensive action closed by a shot from Leao) who was unable to make an impact in the middle of the pitch. The man is lost on Mbappè’s 1-0

Rossoneri infirmary, the injured

Pulisic rating rating 5. He starts well and when the ball gets to his feet he is enterprising. He drops from distance and at the start of the second half when he finds himself in front of Donnarumma he attempts an assist to Giroud. Getting it wrong

Giroud rating 5.5. Marquinhos and Skriniar raise the wall for him. Few chances for Olivier, also because the team almost never puts him in a position to be dangerous

Leao rating 5.5. A few flashes, but the PSG defense never blows up. Too little compared to Mbappè

PSG-Milan 3-0 Scoreboard

Skriniar and Giroud (photo Lapresse)



Markers: 32′ Mbappé, 53′ Kolo Muani, 89′ Lee

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi (Mukiele from 93′), Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte (from 71′ Fabian Ruiz), Vitinha; Dembele (from 71′ Lee), Kolo Muani (from 82′ Ramos), Mbappé. Coach Luis Enrique. Available: Lettelier, Tenas, Ramos, Danilo, Soler, Barcola. Coach Luis Enrique

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw (from 46′ Calabria), Tomori (from 90′ Kjaer), Theo; Musah (from 77′ Pobega), Krunic (from 77′ Adli), Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli. Available: Nava, Mirante, Florenzi, Bartesaghi; Jovic, Chaka Traore. All. Pioli

Referee: Slavko Vinčić

Ammonites: 4′ Thiaw, 7′ Krunic, 15′ Hakimi, 61′ Tomori, 62′ Kalulu

Recovery time: 2′ in the first half, 4′ in the second half

