Leonardo did not appreciate Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s latest outing regarding Kylian Mbappé’s future. The sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain made it known on the website of L’Equipe.

“This new outing is just a continuation of a lack of respect towards PSG and Kylian, for that matter. During the same week, a Real Madrid player (Karim Benzema), then the coach (Carlo Ancelotti) and now the president (Florentino Perez) talk about Kylian as if he is already one of them. Florentino Perez had already spoken about Kylian to the Madrid fans in the week. I repeat: it is a lack of respect that we can not tolerate, “regretted Leonardo before banging his fist on the table. “It has been going on for two years. I just remember that the transfer window is over, that a season is underway. There are games and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave in this way. Let it stop Kylian is a Paris Saint-Germain player and the club fully understand this relationship to last. “

