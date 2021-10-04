Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

By making public his desire to leave PSG, in an interview with Jérôme Rothen on RMC, Kylian Mbappé seems to be heading straight for Real Madrid. If he is the No. 1 target for Real, with Erling Haaland as another option, Mbappé is not the only striker targeted by the Merengue club according to Bild.

Sesko (RB Salzburg) in the sights

The German media indeed reveal an interest in Benjamin Sesko, the young Slovenian striker of RB Salzburg. At 18, the latter had scored 21 goals last season with Liefering, a subsidiary of the Austrian club, where he quickly established himself as a starter and he has already scored 7 goals in 12 matches this season. Besides Real, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool are also considering his arrival. From the height of his 1.94m, Sesko is considered in Austria as the new Erling Haaland, also passed through Salzburg before joining Borussia Dortmund.