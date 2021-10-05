Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

It is tomorrow (6 p.m.) that the entire interview given by Kylian Mbappé (22) to RMC Sport will be broadcast to the general public. In the meantime, some extracts have already leaked, especially on his personal situation after the relaunches of Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

“I asked to leave PSG this summer. People have said that I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that is absolutely not true. From the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have compensation to have a quality replacement. I asked to leave at the end of July, ”said the world champion.

January 20, 2022, fateful date?

Words repeated throughout the day in Spain, because they let it pass that Mbappé is heading straight for Real. To the point of landing in Madrid in January? According to information from Defensa Central, the scenario is not to be considered. But Florentino Pérez still intends to keep on hand between 50 and 60 M € to buy the last six months of Mbappé’s contract in case PSG opens the door.

Edu Aguirre, journalist for El Chiringuito, is very confident about this hypothesis. “I believe that the purpose of Mbappé’s statements is for everyone to know that he signed for Real Madrid on January 20, 2022, he analyzed last night. There, of course, he is preparing the ground to come to Madrid in the coming months. “

🤔 “Creo que la idea de MBAPPÉ con estas declaraciones es que el 20 de enero TODO EL MUNDO sepa que HA FIRMADO con el Real MADRID” The palabras of @ EduAguirre7 in #ChiringuitoWhatsApp pic.twitter.com/HaPh0Gobvc – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 4, 2021