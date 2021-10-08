Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

Injuries continue to bother Sergio Ramos. Since his arrival at PSG, the Spanish defender has not left the infirmary, and he has not yet been able to show his new colors. According to Todofichajes, the idea of ​​a departure from the next winter transfer window is not to be ruled out and a club would be ready to welcome the former Madrid player.

Beckham returns to the charge

It would be Inter Miami, the club chaired by David Beckam, who holds his former Real teammate in high esteem. The Florida club, already interested in Lionel Messi, have already approached the entourage of Ramos, whom Beckham had already tried to bring to Miami this summer. For its part, PSG would be ready to open the door and accept a loan in order to reduce its payroll, according to the Spanish media …