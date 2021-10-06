Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

Are we going to witness a huge turnaround? While he said he wanted to leave PSG for Real Madrid this summer, Kylian Mbappé has since left the doubt hanging over his future. If the Merengue remain confident in this matter, the vice-champion of France would not lose hope of extending his star. And it is not the words of the mother of the 2018 World Champion that will stop him in this quest.

Mbappé’s mother opens the door to an extension!

In an interview with the Parisian, Fayza Lamari said that discussions with PSG around a contract extension were still ongoing and that “they were going well“:”We are currently discussing with PSG and things are going well. I even had Leonardo last night (this Monday). After that, will we come to a way out? One thing is certain: he will give his all to the end to win the Champions League“she indicated.

She then gave her opinion on her son’s state of mind: “Kylian needs to be fulfilled. If he’s unhappy, he’s able to tell you: I’m quitting my career. And he often tells us so (smile). With Kylian, everything can change overnight“. To be continued.