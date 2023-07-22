Not selected for PSG pre-season tour of Japan and Korea, Kylian Mbappé has an appointment at the Poissy training center at 16.00. Training for players who do not fly to Osaka is scheduled for 17:00. The squad that will accompany new coach Luis Enrique on the plane to Japan was announced on Friday evening, with Mbappe’s name conspicuous in his absence. The French star revealed earlier this summer that he would not be signing a new contract at the Parc des Princes. Mbappè added that she was planning to play for PSG during the season but that would mean that without renewal she could leave for free next summer.

Mbappé, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, played for PSG in a friendly against Le Havre on Friday, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win. His 16-year-old brother Ethan is included in the tour squad alongside names like Neymar, whose future has also been a subject of speculation. PSG will play matches against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Cerezo Osaka in Osaka next week before facing Inter Milan in Tokyo on August 1 and South Korean side Jeonbuk Motors two days later.