Mbappé is obviously also the best-known PSG player in the world. There are millions of young people in every corner of the planet wearing the number 10 shirt of the 2018 world champion. Yet, Mbappé’s is not the best-selling Paris shirt absolutely.

Incredible, but true, in fact, to do better than Bondy’s champion in terms of merchandising Lee Kang-in from South Korea, as reported by French journalist Abdellah Boulma. The striker born in 2001 was purchased in the summer by Mallorca for 22 million and, also due to an injury, has so far only played snippets of matches between Ligue 1 and the Champions League, where he became the youngest South Korean ever to make his debut. However, his arrival in Paris was very strong in Korea, to the point of pushing PSG to open one official store to Seoul.

Precisely this choice seems to have made the difference, in light of the kilometers of queues that were recorded in the South Korean capital to secure Lee’s shirt. Suffice it to say that it is his 70% of the shirts sold in South Korea, but also that the official PSG shop in front of the Parc des Princes is “stormed” by Korean fans on a daily basis. See also The list of all the forwards that Cruz Azul has not managed to sign for the Apertura 2023

Fresh Asian Under 23 champion with his national team, already winner of the Copa del Rey with Valencia in 2019, waiting to show off on the pitch Lee Kang-in has already become a valuable bridgehead for PSG on a commercial level . “He is the first great Asian player to play for us. He will allow us to expand in South Korea and throughout Asia,” said club CEO Sébastien Wasels.

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 10:28)

