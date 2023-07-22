PSG makes radical decision with Kylian Mabppé: alert in Real Madrid

kylian mbappea Paris Saint-Germain player, will not travel to the tour that the French team will make in Japan, as announced on its website by the entity chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Coach Luis Enrique Martínez offered a list of 29 players, including the player wanted by Real Madrid, who could speed up his signing in the near future after Paris Saint-Germain’s decision not to include him on a tour that will begin this Saturday and will have stops in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo.

Without Mbappé

As published by L’Equipe, the French club believes that Mbappé, whose contract ends in 2024, would currently have an agreement with Real Madrid to leave free at the end of the next season and that, in addition, internally he would have announced his decision not to exercise the option to renew his contract for one year.



With this decision, Mbappé would not leave a single euro in the coffers of the Parisian club, which, by leaving him off the list for the Japanese tour, would put pressure on his player to cause his departure this summer with the aim of paying an economic amount for his transfer.

Mbappé, this same Friday, took part in the friendly that Luis Enrique’s team played against Le Havre at their Ciudad Deportiva.

He was a substitute, but appeared in the second half to score one of his team’s goals, which they eventually won 2-0.

Curiously, the French international, along with Neymar, were included in the promotional poster for PSG’s Asian tour, which now, without Kylian Mbappé, will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in Osaka (July 25), Cerezo Osaka (July 28) and Inter in Tokyo (August 1).

EFE

More sports news