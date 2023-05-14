On the net Hakimi, Mbappé (brace), Fabian Ruiz and an own goal by Youssouf. The Argentine, returning after the suspension, was greeted by a volley of boos throughout the match

Broadsides of boos at the announcement of the formation, boos at every touch of the ball, boos when it was his turn to kick the corners. In short, it was not a nice welcome for Leo Messi at the Parco dei Principi, at least in the first half.

Progress — Broadsides of boos at the announcement of the formation, boos at every touch of the ball, boos when it was his turn to kick the corners. In short, it was not a nice welcome for Leo Messi at the Parco dei Principi, at least in the first half. Of course, it was the first race after a week’s suspension for missing a training session, preferring to fly to Riyadh for personal commercial commitments, but so mistreating a seven-time Ballon d’Or, reigning world champion, can only happen in Paris. The days of the Argentine champion, supported in the second half by some courtesy applause from part of the public, are however numbered: he will not go beyond the expiry of the contract on June 30th. In the meantime, PSG takes a step towards their eleventh title, beating the now relegated Ajaccio, without overdoing it. Ruiz, Hakimi, and Mbappé scored, with a brace: and for him only applause. Youssouf scored the 5-0 own goal. The club of the Emir of Qatar thus remains at +6 on Lens, three days from the end. See also Skriniar away for only 70 million: Inter says no to 60 plus Draxler

Match — There were also boos for Galtier, the coach who was supposed to bring PSG to the top of Europe and who got bogged down in the second round, even leaving the French cup. The title of champion of France, although a record in Ligue 1, will not be enough to save him, unless a pardon is decided in Doha. It is more probable that a new coach is indicated: Zidane the dream, Mourinho and Motta in contention. In the first 45 minutes, in any case, we didn’t see a great PSG against a team from Ligue 2, but they arrived first to frame the goal, with a header from Barreto (9′): without problems for Donnarumma. PSG, on the other hand, moved on to their first real lunge, with Ruiz, served not by Verratti but by Pereira, and scored with a nice left-footed winger after centralizing from the left area (22′).

Applause — Then the encore, by Hakimi, but Mbappé does everything and in the center of the area he stuffs his chest and is hunted down by four opponents. The Frenchman goes for a shot anyway and on the rebound the former Nerazzurri scores a narrow diagonal from the right (33′). Better recovery. The 3-0 came immediately, with a close left foot from Mbappé (2′), who thus became the first to score at least 25 goals for the fourth time in Ligue 1, since Thadée Cisowski between 1955 and 1960. But the beautiful comes in the 9th minute, when Ramos launches a long shot at Mbappé who, after a deflection of a defender’s header, shoots the ball into the net from the edge, with his right neck: spectacular and the injured Neymar also applauds in the stands. In the 28th minute the 5-0 was made by an own goal by Youssouf following a cross shot by Marquinhos. At half an hour, a general brawl, and red cards for Hakimi and the Mangani course. See also Verratti-goal and PSG trims a four-of-a-kind to Reims

