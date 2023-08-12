The news is confirmed that it was an open secret in can barca. Ousmane Dembélé (Vernon, France; 27 years old), one of the most important and essential players for Xavi, leaves the Barça team after PSG has finally made the Frenchman’s incorporation official after paying his private clause of 50 million and with a contract until 2028. The official termination clause of the League was always 100 million. However, there was a mandatory transfer clause in the contract whereby, if he communicated before July 31 that he wanted to leave, the transfer price was set at 50. By communicating his intention to leave before said date, the Barça was obliged to accept the offer, as was written in the renewal last summer. The official signing of the transfer has been delayed longer than expected since it remained to be clarified if the player took 50% of the operation or if the club managed to make that percentage less, considering that he has not met all the requirements. In fact, the player, who was already in Paris, had to return to Barcelona on Sunday to train with the Barça team while the percentage conflict was resolved until Tuesday night, after not playing at the Gamper, He was returning to the French capital waiting for an official statement that arrived this Saturday.

The departure of Ousmane Dembélé caught the Catalan club by surprise, especially Xavi, his main supporter, who despite trying to convince him until the last moment, sees how his most unbalancing player leaves the squad quickly and unexpectedly. Nobody expected the departure of the Frenchman, who always communicated to the club his desire to continue in Barcelona. In fact, Barça was going to meet with his agent when he returned from the American tour to talk about his renewal. But the player and his representative, Moussa Sissoko, distrusted the club and presented PSG’s offer that was impossible to counter for a club as financially delicate as Barcelona.

Everything began to go wrong when, at the start of the American tour, various French media assumed that the Parisian club was going to make Dembélé’s clause effective before August 1. Barça remained silent until the French club sent a letter to the Barça club last Saturday to authorize them to negotiate. From Barcelona they declared it “non-transferable” and referred to his clause. “In the market you never know, there are some clauses and we cannot control it. The decision is up to the player, but I see him happy, and since we arrived he has told us that he is very happy. If there is something, he will tell us, ”Xavi assured at the end of the classic played in Dallas, where the Catalans took the victory with one of Dembélé’s own goals. For the Culé coach, he has always been a key piece in his scheme, he insisted on the club to renew him the previous summer and he has reiterated several times that he “can be the best in the world in his position.”

But days later it was Xavi himself who, disappointed, confirmed the departure of the French attacker: “He came with a proposal from Paris, that he wants to leave, that he has spoken with Luis Enrique and that he has an offer that we cannot match. I feel disappointed, but the important thing is that the player has been clear. He has told us that he wants to leave and that he has a proposal and we cannot compete at this time. I wish him luck ”, concluded a Xavi who, despite convincing the board of his renewal last summer, has now failed to retain a capital player for his style of play.

The French winger’s time at Can Barça has always been conditioned by his multiple injuries since his arrival in the summer of 2017. After the departure of Neymar Jr to the same PSG that paid his release clause of 222 million. The then president of the entity, Josep María Bartomeu, chose the young attacker who played for Borussia Dortmund and, after paying 105 million plus 40 in variables to the German team, he became the replacement for the Brazilian star.

His physical complexion (fast but thin) and his bad habits led to multiple injuries that have prevented him from seeing the best version of the Frenchman. The attacker has missed a total of 116 games throughout his six seasons at Can Barça, while he has played a total of 185 games. Added to his unpredictable performances that Xavi himself confirmed in an interview: “Ousmane can be a ten or he can be a two and what you have to try is for him to get closer to ten more times ″. The French international leaves FC Barcelona with a total of 40 goals and 43 assists. In addition to winning three leagues (2018, 2019, 2023), two Copas del Rey (2018, 2021) and two Spanish Super Cups (2019,2023).

The departure of the French releases a part of the salary mass necessary for the registration of the players but, above all, to meet the needs that Xavi asks to reinforce the squad. For the part of the Parisian team, which also signed the former Barça goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, manages to take a player who was a direct request of Luis Enrique and they begin to plan a future with the unknown of what will happen with Kylian Mbappé.

