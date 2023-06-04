PSG lost more than a million followers after Lionel Messi’s departure from the club

Paris Saint-Germain lost more than a million subscribers due to the departure of Lionel Messi. Statistics available on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) commands.

Previously, the account of the Parisians had 70.4 million subscribers. However, after the announcement of the departure of the Argentine striker from the club, their number was reduced to 69.3 million.

On June 3, PSG announced the departure of Messi at the end of the 2022/2023 season. “I was sincerely happy to be in this team with such qualified players,” the football player shared.

Messi has been playing for PSG since 2021. His contract with the Parisians ran until June 2023 with the option of a one-season extension. Prior to that, the striker played for Barcelona throughout his career. As part of the Catalans, he won the Spanish championship ten times and won the Champions League four times.