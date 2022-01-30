The defender had a muscle problem and may not play in the French Cup

He had been the protagonist only a few days ago with his first jersey network Psg. Let’s talk about Sergio Ramos who, finally, seemed to have put aside the bad luck and the injuries that had conditioned the new French adventure. Yet, as explained by Le Parisien, for the Spanish central there seems to have been a new stop.

Indeed, El Gran Capitan he had to stop training probably due to a muscle problem. It is difficult to know if he will be called into question for tomorrow’s match in the French Cup against Nice, a challenge valid for the round of 16 of the tournament.

A new problem that will certainly not put the defender in a good mood who hoped to have put aside any ailment and give his full contribution in this second part of the season. Very likely that Sergio Ramos do not force recovery and concentrate to be 100% for the league matches and especially the Champions League where PSG will challenge Real Madrid. See also This is the venue where the United States and Colombia will play in the Davis Cup

