Mbappe runs against Sané during the second leg of the Champions League this Tuesday in Paris. CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / Reuters

PSG has sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals despite losing 0-1 at their stadium to Bayern on Tuesday. The Parisians took their revenge against the team that won the last final thanks to the result of the first leg in Munich 2-3. The two teams showed an eleven similar to that of the first leg in Munich. Verratti stayed on the bench, but it was PSG who had the best chances in the first half. Neymar fired three times at the sticks and Mbappe entered again and again on the left wing. But as happened at the Allianz, it was the visitors who took advantage of an unexpected opportunity to take the lead before the break. Alaba shot something centered but Keylor did not hit the clearance and Choupo Moting was quick to take advantage of the gift and put the tie red hot. Alaba was close to scoring the second with a tight shot that the goalkeeper cleared with a good stretch.

After the break, Neymar was about to equal the result, but did not reach the pass of the death of Di María by millimeters. Bayern could not completely lock up their rival as they did in the first leg, but they did keep most of the possession. In the first leg, Bayern had fired 16 times, but in the second leg it was just 6. Spaces were beginning to appear behind the Bavarians, but the Parisians did not have their day in front of the door. Even so, without that goal of tranquility, PSG knew how to hold on in the last minutes and certified their pass despite the final tension. PSG will face the winner of the tie between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals, which is decided this Wednesday at Signal Iduna Park after the 2-1 in the first leg in England. The first leg will be the last week of April in Paris and the return the following week in the field of his rival. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the live match:

