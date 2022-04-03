PSG

They want to wake up ‘Les Parisiens’ after a Dantesque month of March: they have played four games, including the Champions League second leg against Madrid, and have conceded three defeats. The last one was a convincing 3-0 against Monaco in Ligue 1. It is true that they have the domestic competition well on track, as they take nine points from a Marseille team that has already played its match this day. However, in the league they have only added six points from the last fifteen and those ups and downs can take away a lot of calm for the coming days.

Ace to watch: Kylian Mbappé. Fifteen are the goals scored by the French star in the domestic competition of the 26 he has between them all. He arrives in high spirits after scoring a brace with France.