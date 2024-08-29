Paris (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain announced the loan of right-back Nordi Mukiele to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, in a transfer that does not include a purchase option.

Mukiele moved to the French capital team in 2022, on a 5-year contract, but he failed to establish himself as a starter in the squad of Spanish coach Luis Enrique, especially in light of the repeated injuries he suffered.

Mukiele won the French League title twice with Saint-Germain in 2023 and 2024, in addition to the French Cup in 2024, and is trying to relaunch his career with the German champion. Mukiele can play in more than one position in midfield, but also in the right-back position.

Mukiele thus returns to the German league, after defending the colors of Leipzig from 2018 to 2022.