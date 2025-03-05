















The encounter PSG – Liverpool of the Champions League, which is played in Parc des princes to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Champions League 2 per m+, Champions League 4 per m+

.

PSG – Liverpool

Classification and statistics between PSG – Liverpool

PSG arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



Liverpool



while Liverpool played his last Champions League match against



PSG



. He PSG Currently occupies the position number 15 of the Champions League with 13 points, while its rival, the

Liverpooloccupies the Post 1 With 21 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee.