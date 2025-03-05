Although the Euroderbi between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid has monopolized the media focus of the Eighth Final of the Champions Leaguethe truth is that the duel that will measure to PSG with the Liverpool It is one of the best games that can be seen today in Europe. The clash will take place in the Princes Parkwho will live a true fire test to Two of the most form in the form of the old continent.

After his scandalous global win against Brest (10-0) in the play-off, The Paris Saint-Germain by Luis Enrique Martínezleading leader of Ligue 1, is seen before the leaders of the League League phase Champions League, a box of Arne Slot that arrives with the Premier League almost in his pocket and the vitola of great candidate for the title.

He Liverpool attack makes Europe tremblewith 17 goals scored in just eight champion league games this season, and counts in its machine room to Mohamed Salahthat this course continues unstoppable 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 appearances In all competitions.

On the French side Ousmane Dembélé, with 18 goals so far this year, has been imposed as the great leader of a renewed attack after the departure of Kylian Mbappé last summer. The PSG had to reinvent himself offensively, and the transformation has seen form with a more unpredictable and dangerous collective from all angles of the field.









What time is the PSG – Liverpool of Champions League

The first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League between the French and the English will be played this Wednesday, March 5 at 9:00 p.m. from the Princes Park in Paris, a stadium with capacity for 48,583 spectators.

Where to see the PSG – Liverpool online and on television in Spain

The Champions League match between the PSG and Liverpool can be seen through Movistar+ Champions League 2 and Champions League 4available at Movistar Plus (Diales 61 and 180) and in Orange (116 and 276, on Wednesday, March 5 from 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time). You can follow all the information about the match live by ABC.ES.