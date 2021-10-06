Arrived in Paris in August, Lionel Messi and his family are still staying at the hotel and the Pulga is worried that his search for accommodation is not confidential.

Since he set foot in Paris, Lionel Messi has been accompanied at all times by his family, and in particular his wife Antonela, whom the Argentinian star of PSG has known since he was 5 years old and with whom he lives. ‘was married in 2008. With their children, the Messi couple have lived since their signing at Paris Saint-Germain in a luxurious suite at the Royal Monceau hotel, an establishment located in the very chic 8th arrondissement of the capital. On site, the Pulga does not lack anything, it is true that PSG would spend several thousand euros per night to accommodate Lionel Messi, his family, but also his relatives in this establishment while waiting for the six-fold Ballon d’Or to find a lodging. And if we recently mentioned the rental of an XXL villa, nothing is done, even though we learned that the Royal Monceau had received the visit of burglars during the PSG-Manchester City match. The room occupied by Lionel Messi was not targeted, but necessarily this subject worries.

Lionel and Antonela Messi do not want everything to be known in Paris

In Le Parisien, Guillem Balague, Spanish journalist and biographer of Lionel Messi, admits that the latter is a little annoyed with everything that circulates in the media concerning his search for accommodation in Paris. Not that the former Barcelonan does not want us to talk about this subject, but it is above all the possible impact on his family life that seriously disturbs him. ” Living with your family in a hotel – although extremely luxurious and spacious – is far from ideal. The family is looking for a base. Leo Messi is irritated by the soap opera that develops around his search for an apartment, especially because it may threaten the safety of his family », Explains the journalist, who specifies that it is Antonela Messi who manages this file. It is true that whenever the Messi clan became interested in housing, the whole planet quickly learned about it, which is necessarily a major concern. Because more than any other PSG player, Lionel Messi is followed almost 24 hours a day by fans, he saw it again last Friday in Pigalle, his presence at a concert having leaked on social networks.