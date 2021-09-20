To everyone’s surprise, Mauricio Pochettino made the decision to exit Lionel Messi fifteen minutes from the end of the match between PSG and OL (2-1).

The least we can say is that no one expected Lionel Messi to come out in a match where Paris Saint-Germain were battered by Lyon. And for good reason, the Argentine star was not used to giving way to Barcelona, ​​where he decided everything, including his playing time and sometimes that of others. Heavily surprised, Lionel Messi did not hide his emotions by deliberately snubbing Mauricio Pochettino during his exit. However, the PSG coach did well to win as the boss with the exit of Lionel Messi according to Kevin Diaz. On his Twitter account, the After Foot consultant on RMC congratulated the Parisian coach for his courage.

Kevin Diaz applauds Mauricio Pochettino

“The choice of Pochettino (justified or not) to leave Messi… will do a lot of good for PSG. The coach must be able to make strong choices! No matter if the players are not happy, the most important is the team ” posted Kevin Diaz, for whom the choice of Mauricio Pochettino will have long-term positive effects at Paris Saint-Germain. In a press conference, the Argentine coach of PSG was also justified about the exit of Lionel Messi by being very firm and authoritarian. “We have to make choices, in the group and then in the match, thinking of the best for the team and for each player. Sometimes the decisions are positive or not. It may or may not like it ”. It remains to be seen if in the long term, Mauricio Pochettino will manage to keep all his stars behind him, while the management of Neymar or Kylian Mbappé, who did not leave their place on Sunday night, will also be to watch.