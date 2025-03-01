



























































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter PSG – Lille of Ligue 1, which is disputed in Parc des princes to the 21:05 hours can be seen live through

TV5 MONDE

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

PSG – Lille

Classification and statistics between PSG – Lille

PSG arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



Olympique Lyonnais



while Lille played his last Ligue 1 match against



Monaco



. He PSG Currently occupies the Position number 1 of Ligue 1 with 62 points, while its rival, the

Lilleoccupies the Post 5 With 41 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the Ligue 1 day, the PSG calendar, the Lille calendar and the Ligue 1. Statistics you can also consult the classification of Ligue 1.