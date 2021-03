ELEVEN OF PSG

Even the best, from time to time, need to rest. And today, in the Cup, Mbappé is destined for the bench. The attack point will be for Di María, Icardi and Kean (returning after coronavirus). Pochettino does not want scares and bets on an eleven of enormous guarantees to be in rooms.

PSG lineup: Keylor Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Diallo, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes, Rafinha; Say Maria, Kean and Icardi.