The club lifted him from his post at the end of yesterday’s match with Metz

After the three-year renewal of Kylian Mbappé, the relaunch operation for the PSG has started. And already in the night, President Nasser Al Khelaifi began to move the first pawns. On the chessboard of the next project, however, there is no more space for the ds Leonardo, who thus pays for a controversial year. In the next few hours Luis Campos, a former consultant of Monaco and Lille, close to the Mbappé clan, could be appointed in his place.

DYNAMISM – Leonardo thus leaves after three intense seasons. He had arrived in the summer of 2019 to restore momentum to a project that had stalled after a long series of failures in the Champions League and beyond. With Leonardo, PSG immediately found dynamism. In 2020, the Emir of Qatar’s club reached the Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Bayern. But then at Christmas it was decided the sacking of Tuchel who five months later won the Champions League with Chelsea. Last year, Pochettino’s team only stopped in the semifinals. See also 10 players that no one believed in and became world stars

GRAFT – Leonardo then piloted the summer of large grafts, with the arrival at zero euros of Messi, Donnarumma, Ramos, Wijnaldum, as well as the quality purchases of Hakimi and Mendes. But something got stuck and PSG collapsed in the last 20 ‘of the second leg of the second round at Real Madrid. Thus triggering a general media trial, where Leonardo was often accused of buying Icardi in 2020, redeemed for 50 million. At the time it seemed like a bargain, but then the former Nerazzurri ended up on the sidelines. The fact remains that with Leonardo PSG has returned to the center of attention in world football. But for Qatar it is time for a new cycle, with Mbappé at the center of the project.

May 22, 2022 (change May 22, 2022 | 11:29)

