It is a one that has caused a lot of talk since this morning and which has therefore caused a reaction to the upper echelons of PSG. Leonardo, the sporting director, invited himself in front of journalists on the sidelines of Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference to firmly deny the team’s information concerning the amounts mentioned and the duration of the contract signed by Lionel Messi with PSG.

A third year optional, but not at the moment …

But Leonardo’s denial nevertheless hides a subtlety relayed by RMC Sport. While the Brazilian leader has referred to a simple two-year contract, and not three as announced by the Team, this actually implies that an option does exist for a third season, but that it is not. not at all on the agenda at the moment. For Messi to be engaged for three years with PSG, it will have to be by mutual agreement.

Leonardo gave a little indication of Messi’s contract. There is indeed an option for a 3rd year, but which must be activated with the agreement of both parties #PSG – Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) September 18, 2021