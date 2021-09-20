Sergio Ramos is completely forgotten at PSG. Leonardo has even already planned to replace him.

No complete training, and even less appearance in a match, Sergio Ramos is a tourist at PSG and the Parisian sporting director Leonardo would taste very little the dilettantism of the former captain of Real Madrid. So much so that the Brazilian cacique is already considering replacing the Spanish defender. The leader of the PSG would have even targeted a French to do it.

Koundé to replace tourist Ramos

The tricolor iternational Jules Koundé, highly coveted (especially by Chelsea, whom he was very close to joining last summer), would thus be the profile targeted by Leonardo to already turn his back on a Sergio Ramos considered useless, according to Sports media set. The Italian media nevertheless specifies that Leonardo and Paris will not have an easy task in this case. Sevilla FC estimates his player at 80 million euros. Not to mention the plethora of interested clubs …