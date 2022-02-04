As in the group stage, PSG have decided not to enter Juan Bernat in the final phase of the Champions League. The Spanish left back has not had continuity this season after recovering from a severe ligament injury and the Parisian team has decided to rule him out for the rest of the continental competition.

The current leader of Ligue 1 had to put together a mixed group of 8 players who had been trained in France or at the club (Mbappé, Kimpembe, Diallo) and 17 players who have played or, failing that, who come from abroad. The problem was that PSG had 18 “foreign” players in the squad and Pochettino had to make a discard. During the group stage, Bernat was, along with Sergio Rico and Rafinha, the latter two already out of the team in the winter market, one of the discards made by the Argentine coach.

Since he returned to the pitch on October 15 after almost a year off, the left-back has barely played 8 games so far this season. Clearly surpassed by Nuno Mendes in the starting lineup, Bernat has not been able to settle down at PSG. In the list that PSG has sent to UEFA to play in the final phase of the Champions League, there are three left-backs: Kurzawa, Nuno Mendes and Abdou Diallo. Sergio Ramos, who is still injured in the calf, has been entered in the competition.