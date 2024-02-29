Psg, Luis Enrique: “Leao? Who is he? A singer?”

Kylian Mbappè at Real Madrid, moves the striker market in Europe. PSG will look for a replacement or in any case shape the new team without the French star.

One of the names linked to Paris Saint Germain is Rafael Leao. The Portuguese attacking winger has an exit clause from Milan worth 175 million.

“What do I think of Leao? Who is he? A singer?”, Luis Enrique's surprising response during the press conference on the eve of the championship match with Monaco. Words that catch market rumors off guard. Obviously a joke.

The Spanish coach then underlines: “I know who he is but I'm not talking about players who don't belong to my club. I only know that if everything goes well, next season we will have a better team than this year's, in every aspect, offensive, defensive, tactical, I have no doubts about this – explained Luis Enrique -. Luis Campos and I talk every day about the present and future of the team. What I do as a coach is try to get the most out of all the players. What I always look for is the best interest of the team.”

PSG dreams of Osimhen

Leao or no Leao, however, the radio rumors coming from France tell of a PSG determined to sign at least one top player in the post-Mbappè era. And the first hot name remains that of Napoli striker, Viktor Osimhen (which the top Premier League clubs also like).

Osimhen, De Laurentiis: “He has a release clause…”

Speaking of Osimhen, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, spoke about his future in these hours: “Very great player, but we know: Naples is a fantastic place, there are some players who fell in love and stayed there like Hamsik for 11 years. Or like others for eight years. And there are others who are attracted to Real Madrid , from PSG, from Arsenal, from Manchester City, from Chelsea. So you can't stop them, especially when they have a release clause with which they can be bought.” It's still: “He has a release clause. It's a very high figure.” Will the Nigerian striker stay at Napoli next season too? “Who knows who will leave? We'll see. Money is Napoli's latest problem. We have always made great purchases as we have in the past. We will do it in the future too. When you see a player leave it's like a son. You are happy even if this son has fantastic success everywhere.”

