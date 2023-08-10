Revolution in the PSG according to the latest news of the transfer market. Brazilian striker Neymar, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, French striker Hugo Ekitiké and former Bayern left-back Juan Bernat have no future with the French soccer league champions, according to L’Équipe. The news comes after the no collected by Kylian Mbappé.

Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a record 222 million euros and his contract in Paris, worth 30 million a year, is valid until 2027. Neymar’s father had denied a possible departure of his son . “I can’t confirm any news that doesn’t exist,” Neymar da Silva Santos told Brazilian sports site Premier League Brasil. But previously, L’Équipe had reported that the 31-year-old striker had already addressed a transfer request to the French top club. Neymar’s father described the report as “fake news”.

Parisians remain busy with transfer talks on superstar Kylian Mbappé. The 24-year-old had said he did not want to extend his contract with the club, which runs until 2024, and was already absent from the preparatory trip to Japan and South Korea. According to L’Équipe, the French star is now training in Paris with a group of players with whom coach Luis Enrique has no plans for the new season. The 58-time German international Julian Draxler and Renato Sanchez pursued by Roma are said to be among them.