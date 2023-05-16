Messi’s departure from PSG is confirmed. The Argentine player and the club have had a broken relationship for weeks. As of today, both understand that the options to renew no longer exist, which is why they only wait for the end of the season to separate their paths in what has been a painful and tiring relationship for both parties. The player arrived because he has not been able to continue within Barcelona at the time.
While Messi awaits Barcelona’s final attack to finalize his return to the club, (something that is not complex but that for now remains viable), the Parisian club is already moving within the market to define who should be the footballer who arrives at the capital of France to take the vacancy that Leo will leave open. The strong option for everyone within PSG is Bernardo Silva and the club is very optimistic about signing him.
PSG believes that they will successfully sign the man from Manchester City. He wants to leave the ranks of Guardiola’s club and the only team in the market with 100 million euros for his transfer are the Parisians. Bernardo also has a very good relationship with Kylian Mbappé, as well as with the club’s sports director, Luis Campos, with whom he met in Monaco. Fact that leads the team of the sheikhs to consider Silva almost a signing in the bag and for which they will attack when the City season ends.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#PSG #hands #close #signing #Bernardo #Silva
Leave a Reply