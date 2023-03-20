Napoli’s year has been crazy. With their triumph this weekend and the fall of Inter Milan, it is a fact that the club will be champion of Serie A. Thus, the team that plays for Diego Armando Maradona will be able to play all their cards at the end of year within the Champions League and why not, dream of giving that continental blow that they have never been able to achieve before in their history.
The collective level of the club is more than plausible, everyone works to give their best for the team, however there are some names that shine with their own light. One of them is the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has 30 appearances in all competitions this year with records of 13 goals and 15 assists, for which several of the most powerful teams on the planet are already analyzing his signing. And one of them is PSG.
From Italy, Corriere dello Sport He anticipates that PSG has already had some polls for the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and they are willing to break the market for the left winger. The sheikhs do not want to have competition from the Premier League, so they could present an offer for the transfer of the 22-year-old man of around 180 million euros and also put the Georgian one of the highest salaries in the world. of soccer. Napoli will not make decisions until the end of this campaign.
#PSG #signing #Khvicha #Kvaratskhelia
Leave a Reply