Coupe de FranceOlympique Marseille has eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the eighth finals of the Coupe de France. The number 2 of the French league was 2-1 too strong for the leader in their own Orange Vélodrome.

Alexis Sánchez put Olympique Marseille ahead from the penalty spot after half an hour, after which Sergio Ramos put Paris Saint-Germain level again, 1-1. Ruslan Malinovskiy made the winning 2-1 on behalf of the home team after an hour. At Paris Saint-Germain, the injured Kylian Mbappé was missing. Neymar and Lionel Messi played the entire match.

Toulouse

At Toulouse against Stade Reims, there was again a leading role for the Dutch. Moroccan international Zakaria Aboukhlal made it 2-0 on a pass from Stijn Spierings, after which Branco van den Boomen provided the assist on the 3-0. The honor was still saved by Stade Reims and the assist with that goal was also made in the Netherlands: Kaj Sierhuis was the 3-1, which was also the final score.

Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates his goal. ©AFP



There was also a base place for Thijs Dallinga at Toulouse. He was replaced after 73 minutes for Saïd Hamulic, born in Leiderdorp, who played in the youth at Go Ahead Eagles and has been playing for Toulouse since January. It was Hamulic’s debut, who still played with Quick Boys in February 2021. Via Lithuania and Poland he came from Stal Mielec to Toulouse in January for 2.5 million euros.

Ligue 1 figures



