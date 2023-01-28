PSG has gotten used to signing stars who at the end of the road leave other stars on the bench or even out of the club. This is the case of Pablo Sarabia, who within a squad plagued with weight names in the attack of the team from the capital of France, was never able to enjoy the desired opportunities and just as happened last year, today the Spaniard has had to escape to Wolverhampton on loan.
Despite the fact that Sarabia did not play a key role within the team, PSG does not want to leave gaps in the squad and can actually afford to sign players without really needing them. That is why in the last few hours he has moved within the market to sign who would be Sarabia’s replacement. This is an old Brazilian known to Messi and Neymar, Malcom who plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia.
The French team has probed the possible arrival of Malcom for this winter market, as reported by Zenit of Russia itself. Although he understands that he will have a secondary role where he will add very few minutes, the attacker would be happy to be able to arrive in France with PSG because he wants to leave the sensitive Russian football and will do everything in his power to make that leap of quality. At the moment there is no formal offer for the transfer, but the interest of the Parisians in signing him is real and they will advance towards that objective in hours.
#PSG #replacement #Sarabia #market
Leave a Reply