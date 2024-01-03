The team's exchange of messages with a former French deputy suggests influence peddling in the player's transfer in 2017, according to the French “La Libération”

The French court is investigating alleged irregularities in the signing of football player Neymar by Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Messages suggest that the transaction involved influence peddling and obtaining favors between the team and a French deputy. The information is from the newspaper “La Libération”.

Jean-Martial Ribes, former communications director of the Parisian team, would have “requested services” by then-deputy Hugues Renson in exchange for game tickets and other benefits. Renson would have intervened with the country's Federal Revenue Service to exempt the club from paying taxes on Neymar's transfer, which cost €222 million at the time.

Renson was vice-president of the National Assembly and is also member of the party of the current French president, Emmanuel Macron. Ribes' phone was the source from which the messages were allegedly located. The investigation analyzed messages exchanged over 10 years. The investigation is still in its initial phase.

Barcelona accepted the player's sale in 2017 after 4 seasons with the Catalan team. Neymar arrived at PSG in August of that year. The sale was the most expensive ever made by a football club at the time. In 2023, after playing in Paris for 6 years, the Brazilian left European football for Saudi Arabia, where he currently plays for Al-Hilal.