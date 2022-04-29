Pochettino’s team drew 3-3 at Racing, aiming for a place in the cups, unlucky own goal for Verratti. Kylian starred with a brace and an assist for Hakimi

It was a game of no importance for PSG, formerly French champions, but not for Kylian Mbappé who may not have decided yet whether to stay or go to Real Madrid, but in the meantime continues to write his history in the home league in huge letters. Against Strasbourg, which is played for a place in Europe, which outrageously took the lead with the former Gameiro, the French world champion showed off a brace and an assist, for Hakimi, before Verratti’s own goal and likewise, well deserved, by Caci. For a spectacular 3-3, despite everything.

Trim – And the show starts already at 3 ‘, although Pochettino does not give up anything. Between the posts, Donnarumma returns, after the two races in Navas. It is the usual game of alternation that has ended up annoying both goalkeepers. But apparently, until the end of the season, it will go on like this. In defense, third as a starter for Ramos, with Marquinhos and Kimpembe. In midfield, the indispensable Verratti, with Danilo and the high full-backs, Hakimi and Bernat. And then in front of the trident of disillusioned wonders: Messi, with Neymar and Mbappé. See also César Montes talks about Vucetich's arrival at Rayados

Risks – But it is the hosts who take the lead, with the former Gameiro, in Mbappé version: after 3 ‘the attacker goes off with a percussion on the right, burning Kimpembe and punishing Donnarumma at the first intersection. And the result could also worsen for the guests were it not for the Var confirms an offside on Thomas’ double. The risk of collapse is evident for the now satisfied PSG which, as usual, returns to Mbappé. It is the Frenchman who, on Neymar’s filter and Kimpembe’s incipit, rises to 23 goals in Ligue 1, mocking Sels between the legs (23 ‘). The striker thus also acquires the second place in the ranking of the best scorers in the French league in the new century, with 130 goals, behind only Cavani (138).

Promise – In any case, the warrior spirit of Strasbourg keeps alive even the second half faced with brazenness, pouring without reverence into the Parisian half. At 11 ‘Donnarumma is forced to fly, to accompany Prcic on the shooting range from a distance. But it is PSG to double, with Hakimi, on Mbappé’s service who, in addition to consolidating the leadership as top scorer, also strengthens that of the assists ranking, rising to 15, to +2 over Messi. But on the action there is all the genius of Verratti who breaks the double defensive line of Strasbourg at the beginning (19 ‘). And then he goes back to the chair. Mbappé, never satisfied, who uses a suicidal back pass by Dijku to put his signature on the brace, the promise of the title of best scorer of the season, for the fourth year in a row. In fact Mbappé has guaranteed 49 of the 70 PSG points so far. However, Strasbourg does not give up and first reduces the disadvantage on a corner, with the innocent deviation of the thigh of Verratti, on the header of Diallo (30 ‘). And then he finds the equal, deserved, on the millimeter cross from the left of Lienard, who fishes Caci from the opposite side, at the end of the recovery (47 ‘). A precious point for Julien Stephan’s team which rightly claims a place in Europe. See also The two possible destinations of Carlos Vela by the end of 2022

